TUI Group: Average Daily Rates Up for Cruise Products

TUI Group has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with its cruise brands posting a modest gain in daily rates.

Available passenger cruise days were up for TUI Cruises by 46.6 percent, thanks to new vessels joining the fleet and less disruptions due to conflict in the Middle East, while the daily rate for TUI’s cruise product went from 243 euros in the third quarter of 2024 to 245 euros this year.

Of note, those numbers now include Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which the company has stopped reporting separately.

Marella also posted a notable gain, going from 189 pounds in 2024 to 202 this year for its daily rate.

Occupancy for Marella was 99 percent while for TUI Cruises, it was reported at 98 percent.

Q3 revenue for Marella was 14.7% higher at €230.8m (Q3 2024: €201.2m) reflecting higher occupancies and rates.

“The segment delivered a record performance in the quarter, with continuing high demand for our differentiated cruise offering in both the UK and German cruise markets,” the company said.