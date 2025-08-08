Traka Celebrates 30 Years in Intelligent Key and Asset Management

Traka, an ASSA ABLOY company specializing in intelligent key and equipment management solutions, has announced that it has achieved 30 years of innovation in intelligent key and asset management.

The company said in a press release that its solution began as a custom solution for British Airways and has since grown in the intelligent key and asset management space.

According to the press release, Traka’s founder, John Kent, responded to a unique challenge in 1995 by British Airways, which needed a secure and trackable way to manage critical keys, something the market didn’t yet offer.

Kent built the first Traka key cabinet, setting the foundation for the company. Traka now impacts more than 30 industries worldwide.

Over the past three decades, Traka transformed from a hardware manufacturer into a technology provider.

Its range of intelligent lockers and electronic key cabinets has expanded to include solutions for weapon and evidence storage, fleet vehicles, manufacturing tools, retail assets, government and sensitive equipment and spaces, each designed to meet the specific needs of high-security and compliance-driven environments.

The introduction of TrakaWEB, a centralized platform, has helped organizations monitor and control access. The system has also gained real-time visibility and automated audit trails, which have helped clients move from reactive to proactive asset management, boosting accountability and operational efficiency.

Traka was acquired by the ASSA ABLOY Group in 2012 and has since accelerated its global reach and technical innovation, integrating with leading access control and compliance platforms.

Today, Traka’s systems have been used across various sectors, from critical infrastructure and healthcare to education, transportation, law enforcement and government, to data centers.

The company operates in over 70 countries and supports users in multiple languages.