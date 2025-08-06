Terra Nova to Turn Former RMS St. Helena into Expedition Ship

Terra Nova Expeditions recently revealed plans to turn the former RMS St. Helena into an expedition cruise ship.

According to its website, the startup company intends to offer “authentic small-ship adventures” in Antarctica.

With the RMS St. Helena serving as the fleet’s flagship, the company plans to start operations in late 2026.

Terra Nova is described as a “group of like-minded people who believe in doing tourism differently.”

“What unites us is our passion for sustainable, ethical travel and a shared vision for the future of Antarctica,” the company’s website reads.

Greg Carter, who co-founded Chimu Adventures, is Terra Nova’s founder and CEO.

“At Terra Nova, we long for the return of true expedition travel—where the focus is on the destination, not the ship; on the purity of the places we visit, not ticking boxes,” he is quoted as saying.

“Our journeys are immersive, respectful, and deeply human, aboard our truly unique fleet. Antarctica is what we do, day in and day out. This is our passion and our sole focus.”

With a background that also includes a stint as CCO at Albatros Expeditions, Carter leads a team that also includes Beth Mercier.

Joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer, Mercier is said to have over 15 years of experience in the cruise industry, having held positions at Quark Expeditions and Hurtigruten North America.

In addition to the former ship that linked the St. Helena archipelago with South Africa in the past, Terra Nova plans to operate a tall ship named the Icebird.

The company said that the six-guest vessel will be the first sailing expedition vessel, featuring an ice-enforced aluminum hull.

The St. Helena is described as “a storied vessel with a legacy of resilience, reliability, and global connection.”

The ship is said to have undergone an extensive refurbishment and renovation in 2022, which saw an investment of eight million pounds.

According to AIS information, the St. Helena is currently anchored off Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates.

Originally built in 1989, the vessel served the British overseas territory of Saint Helena for nearly three decades before being retired in 2018.

The former Royal Mail Ship then briefly served as a floating armory in the Gulf of Oman before being sold to St. Helena LLC and converted into a transportation hub for a circuit of SUV races.

As built, the 98-guest vessel was designed to transport guests and goods.

Terra Nova’s inaugural sailing is currently scheduled for December 2026, with the St. Helena embarking on an expedition cruise from Ushuaia, Argentina.