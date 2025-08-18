Tauck Introduces ‘Roam by Tauck’ Brand

Tauck has unveiled details of its new brand, Roam by Tauck, which is designed specifically for travelers in their 40s and 50s.

The new brand offers small-group journeys averaging 16 guests per departure and features a balance of flexibility, active adventures and signature experiences.

Roam by Tauck will debut 12 itineraries across six continents by 2027, with at least five journeys set to launch in 2026.

The company said in a press release that the introduction of Roam by Tauck follows two years of extensive research involving over 4,000 travelers.

Itineraries will range from five to 11 nights to fit a variety of lifestyles and vacation windows. Available by land, river, and small ship, Roam by Tauck tours will be revealed and open for booking this winter, with first departures set for August 2026.

Bookings will initially be available in the U.S. only.

According to the company, the brand is designed around the pace and preferences of a younger luxury guest. Premium pricing will be comparable to the company’s higher-end offerings.

Key features include the following:

VIP Access and Signature Moments

Guests will have experiences that are difficult to arrange independently, including:

Soaring in a balloon above the pyramids of Teotihuacan

Enjoying a private dining experience in Iceland’s ancient underground caves

Canoeing beneath Dordogne’s castles, or

Hiking through vineyards to a private wine tasting in the Douro Valley.

Less Structure But More Choice

The itineraries feature signature experiences balanced with time to explore or unwind independently.

More Activeness

Every journey includes at least one hallmark physical experience, such as whitewater kayaking in Bratislava or hiking the Paiva Walkways and Arouca Bridge in Portugal.

Additional active options, including guided mountain biking, water or coastal excursions and nature treks to hidden gems, are offered on each journey.

More Time for Relaxation

Roam offers travelers more time for leisurely mornings, extended evenings, and access to luxury spa and wellness amenities to create moments of stillness and reset.

Stays of three to four nights at each property are built into every trip, and avid food and wine enthusiasts can look forward to sophisticated tastes and value-guided insider access to experiences.