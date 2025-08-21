Swan Hellenic and Ensemble Announce Partnership

Ensemble and Swan Hellenic announced a new partnership that will expand the portfolio of preferred cruise partners of the travel agency consortium.

“This move reinforces both brands’ commitment to delivering a broad array of expedition cruise experiences to its members and their clients,” Swan Hellenic stated in a press release.

Through this new collaboration, Ensemble members will benefit from an enhanced commission structure and exclusive client amenities when booking with Swan Hellenic, the statement added.

“Swan Hellenic brings a unique focus on cultural expedition cruising that we know will resonate with our advisors and their clients,” said Rachel Grogan, senior director of cruise partner relations for Ensemble.

“Their thoughtfully curated itineraries and small-ship experience open up extraordinary travel opportunities in some of the world’s most remote and culturally rich regions,” she added.

“Ensemble perfectly complements Swan Hellenic’s vision to connect explorers with in-depth experiences in all corners of the globe, including destinations that are otherwise unreachable,” said Lisette Martinez, North America senior director of sales for Swan Hellenic.

“We’re proud to align forces with their progressive travel community and, together, continue to bring truly unique and exclusive exploration opportunities around the world.”

In related news, Swan Hellenic recently welcomed the SH Minerva back to its fleet after nearly three years out of service.

The ship will now undergo maintenance before resuming service for the brand in Antarctica ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Joining the SH Vega and the SH Diana, the 152-guest vessel is set to offer expeditions departing from Ushuaia starting in November.

In early 2026, the SH Minerva will also mark the company’s first-ever season in the Asia-Pacific region, with itineraries to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Raja Ampat, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.

Swan Hellenic said that these new itineraries will feature a range of experiences, from historical WWII sites and indigenous art to wildlife encounters, snorkeling and exploration of remote island cultures.