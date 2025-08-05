Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Strategic Initiatives Driving Momentum at Lindblad

National Geographic Explorer

“We are seeing clear momentum from the strategic initiatives we’ve implemented to increase occupancy and innovate across our cost structure,” said Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

She pointed to a 23 percent revenue increase, with occupancy up to 86 percent despite a 5 percent increase in capacity.

“While we are focused on value creation opportunities ahead, the meaningful progress we’ve made with the team in a relatively short period gives me and all of us great confidence in the path we are won,” she added.

Leahy said that Lindblad had introduced more strategic revenue management capabilities through thoughtful pricing architecture aligned with strategic and systemic commercial calendar.

“Second, we’re executing impactful strategic and tactical initiatives with our Disney partners, allowing us access to new channels and audiences, which are already yielding positive outcomes. Third, we’ve implemented robust cost innovation process across the business,” she explained.

