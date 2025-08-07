Steripower and FHCS Professional Launch Partnership for Cruise Industry

Steripower GmbH & Co. KG and FHCS Professional, through its brands Vileda Professional and Vermop, announced a partnership to develop and deliver hygiene solutions for the cruise industry.

According to a press release, the companies will combine their strengths to create innovative and sustainable products for both maritime and river cruise ships.

“Our partnership with Vileda Professional is an important step toward maintaining and enhancing the already high hygiene standards onboard cruise and river cruise ships,” said Jan B. Rombach, owner and managing director of Steripower GmbH & Co. KG.

“By combining our long-standing professional experience in cleaning and hand hygiene, we can further develop existing solutions, products, and services for the cruise sector. We look forward to the synergies this partnership will create. Together we are strong,” he added.

Described as an established and responsible partner in the cruise industry, Steripower currently supplies touchless hand sanitizers for vessels sailing worldwide.

Through its brands Vileda Professional and Vermop, FHCS Professional offers cleaning cloths made with recycled materials, as well as floor cleaning systems, cleaning trolleys and digital solutions.

The companies said that, by combining their expertise and resources, they aim to further develop existing solutions, products and services within the cruise industry.

A special focus is also currently being put on sustainability, with the promotion of items that include r-MicroTuff Swift, a cleaning cloth made from recycled PET bottles.

“I’ve been active in the cruise industry since 1988, serving in various roles onboard different cruise ships, spending 25 years at sea. Since 2007, I’ve been responsible for the global cruise division at Steripower,” Arno Ahrens-Boehm, managing director at Steripower Cruise, said.

“We’re excited about this new challenge and the opportunity to explore new paths in the cruise sector together with Vileda Professional & Vermop,” he added.

“This partnership with Steripower is a significant step for us in expanding our presence in the maritime sector. Together, we are pooling our expertise to develop innovative, sustainable and user-friendly hygiene solutions for cruise and river cruise ships,” said Christian Nowak, general manager at FHCS Professional DACH and managing director at Vileda GmbH.

“Our shared goal is to ensure the highest hygiene standards on board, protecting guests, crew and the environment. This partnership marks an important milestone toward future-oriented, sustainable hygiene solutions for the maritime industry.”