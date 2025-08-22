StarCruises and Flying Pigeon Bicycle Host Bicycle Race at Sea

StarCruises has partnered with Flying Pigeon Bicycle and Shanhang Haisu to unveil “Navigate Mountains and Seas – Embark on a Cycling Journey,” the world’s first intelligent cycling race at sea.

The attraction was held aboard the Star Voyager from August 17 to 22 during her five-night sailing to Naha and Ishigaki, departing from Hong Kong.

The company said in a press release that the event transformed traditional cruising into an interactive sporting adventure.

“We are thrilled to pioneer the first intelligent cycling race at sea, blending cutting-edge technology with immersive fitness experiences,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation, the integration of leading Chinese brands into our onboard offerings and delivering unforgettable moments for our guests. We’re proud to bring this collaboration to the international stage as we continue to redefine what a cruise vacation can be,” added Goh.

“I believe that this strong partnership with StarCruises marks the beginning of a new journey in the global market,” said Yuan Bo, general manager of Tianjin Flying Pigeon Co.

According to the press release, the event featured three smart cycling platforms, simulating nine realistic road scenarios. Guests of all ages joined the challenge, forming teams and racing through virtual landscapes.

By bringing cycling culture onboard, StarCruises said that it pays tribute to the city’s outdoor lifestyle while pushing the boundaries of cruise entertainment innovation.

The company added that the event fostered a spirit of community, fun and fitness, redefining what “active cruising” can look like.

In collaboration with the Flying Pigeon Bicycle, StarCruises introduced an “experience – interaction – sales” model that blends onboard entertainment with cultural storytelling and commercial engagement.