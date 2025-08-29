Star Clippers Unveils End-of-Summer Sale

Star Clippers has launched its End-of-Summer sale, offering $500 to $600 in onboard credits as well as an additional savings of $160 to $480, depending on the length of sailing.

The company said in a press release that 10 departures between October 26 and December 20, 2025, are being offered and range from the seven-night Caribbean/Leeward Islands to the 24-night Malaga, Spain to Barbados sailing.

Guests booking seven- to nine-night sailings receive $500 per cabin in onboard credits, plus prepaid gratuities, while sailings of 10 or more nights come with $600 in onboard credits and the prepaid gratuities.

The special is for new bookings made by September 30, 2025, and it is not combinable with other offers, valid for North, Central and South American residents, according to the press release.

Selected itineraries include the 24-night “Westbound Atlantic Crossing” aboard the 166-guest Star Clipper, departing Malaga on November 5, 2025, and ending in Barbados on November 28. The sailing is priced from $4,610 per person, double occupancy.

A shorter 14-night alternative is available to guests choosing to depart from Las Palmas, Spain, on November 14 with starting fares at $2,270.

Ports of call (for the longer sailing) include Britain’s Gibraltar, Morocco’s Tangier and Safi, and Spain’s Canary Islands and Tenerife. This sailing also consists of a yoga instructor. In the Caribbean is the “Leeward Islands and Treasure Islands” seven-night itineraries.

Sailing round-trip from St. Maarten between November and March each year, the Star Flyer calls on lesser-known islands such as Dominica, Guadeloupe, Iles de Saintes, Gustavia in St. Barts, and Basseterre in St. Kitts. Fares start at $1,970 per person, double occupancy.

In addition, there is the seven-night “Costa Rica & Panama Christmas Cruise” sailing to Isla Tortuga, Costa Rica; Panama’s national marine park of Golfo de Chiriqui and its 25 islands; and Costa Rico’s port town of Quepos, located near the Manuel Antonio National Park. Fares for this sailing start at $1,970, round-trip from Puerto Caldera.