Star Chef Danyel Couet Collaborates With Birka Gotland

danyel couet birka gotland collaboration

Birka Gotland announced in a press release that it has started a collaboration with Chef and Author Danyel Couet, who on weekdays runs the Allegrine restaurant in central Stockholm.

“We are extremely happy about the collaboration with Couet. The food is a central part of the overall experience on our cruises, and this collaboration allows us to take the dining experience to a whole new level,” said Daniela Nikander, product manager for Birka Gotland.

“By combining local ingredients from the Baltic Sea region with Couet’s unique food philosophy, we offer our guests an extraordinary taste journey,” added Nikander.

“For me, it’s a dream to cook on Birka Gotland! I have fallen in love with Gotland and got myself a place to live there. Åland, too, is close to my heart because my mother is Finnish. It is therefore extra fun to collaborate with a cruise ship that goes to both islands, as Birka does,” said Couet.

Couet’s specially designed three- and five-course menus will be served onboard from August 29 in the Salonen restaurant. The menu includes mussel-fried turbot, beef fillet braciole and lemon sorbet.

“When I set out to create the menus for Birka, I wanted to include the full picture of what I stand for as a chef: It should be simple, well-prepared and with a surprising twist,” Cout added.

Couet’s menu can be pre-booked in connection with the travel booking at Birka Gotland. The collaboration will continue into the spring of 2026.

