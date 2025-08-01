Skynet Travel Launches New Cruise Extensions in Turkey

Skynet Travel has announced the launch of its pre- and post-cruise extension packages, designed for U.S.-based cruise travelers arriving at Turkish ports, including Istanbul, Kusadasi (Ephesus) and Bodrum.

The inbound tour operator said in a press release that with Turkey emerging as a top destination in the Mediterranean cruise market, Skynet Travel aims to enhance the guest experience by offering extensions that enrich the cruise journey with immersive cultural and historical experiences.

“We’re seeing increasing interest from cruise guests who want to explore Turkey more deeply, before or after their cruise,” said Murat Gokhan Mansiz, chairman of Skynet Travel.

“Our new programs offer a perfect balance of luxury, comfort and authenticity, while allowing maximum flexibility,” added Mansiz.

The new offerings include:

Pre-cruise packages that are ideal for early arrivals, featuring private airport pickup, luxury accommodation, and curated city experiences

Post-cruise extensions, featuring one- to three-night programs. Highlights include Cappadocia, Ephesus, Pamukkale and the Turkish Riviera, and

Individual and à la carte services, consisting of VIP transfers, private guided tours, yacht charters, culinary experiences and custom itineraries tailored to personal preferences.

Skynet Travel said that it collaborates with local partners and boutique hotels for authentic service. The company also offers white-label and B2B solutions for cruise lines, U.S. tour operators and travel agencies.