Six Holland America Ships to Sail 2027 Alaska Season Voyages

Holland America Line announced that it is celebrating 80 years of exploring Alaska, offering more than 100 cruises available for booking as part of its 2027 anniversary season.

From April through September 2027, the company will deploy six ships to Alaska. Guests can choose to sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia; or between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska, with voyages ranging from seven to 28 days.

The company said in a press release that itineraries will feature more than 175 shore excursions, including a new Reindeer Encounter at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

In the lead-up to the anniversary, Holland America Line will roll out an enhanced “Ultimate Alaska & Denali” in 2026.

The cruisetours combine multi-day inland adventures, including a two-night stay at Holland America Denali Lodge, and a visit to Alyeska, Seward or Homer with a seven-day “Glacier Discovery” cruise.

Each cruisetour itinerary will feature a tour director, and guests will enjoy a complimentary visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Alaska’s 2027 season highlights include the following:

New in 2027, an eight-day “Alaska Inside Passage” sailing takes guests roundtrip Vancouver through the Inside Passage before visiting Glacier Bay and calling to Skagway, Ketchikan and British Columbia’s Prince Rupert.

The 28-day “Legendary Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” departs June 6 aboard the Noordam and sails roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea and into the Arctic Circle. The ship visits 11 Alaska ports, plus Prince Rupert and Vancouver.

The seven-day “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam and Zaandam. A September 12 departure is available aboard the Westerdam, sailing from Vancouver to Seattle. The voyage visits ports including Skagway, Ketchikan and Juneau.

The seven-day “Alaska Explorer” cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard the Eurodam and Noordam, and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia (evening visit), and Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka. The Eurodam includes Alaska’s Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay; the Noordam explores Dawes Glacier.

The seven-day “Northbound Glacier Discovery” and “Southbound Glacier Discovery” itineraries cruise between Whittier (Anchorage) and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Both itineraries include stops at Glacier Bay; the northbound itinerary includes a visit to College Fjord, and the southbound itinerary includes a visit to Hubbard Glacier.

The 14-day “Great Alaska Explorer” sails roundtrip from Seattle aboard the Noordam, calling at ports like Kodiak, Valdez and Prince Rupert. It includes scenic cruising of Hubbard Glacier.

Guests looking to combine Alaska can embark on a seven-day “Great Bear Rainforest” cruise aboard the Noordam, sailing roundtrip Seattle, or choose between two sailings of an 18-day “Great Bear Rainforest & Alaska Explorer” aboard the Zaandam, sailing roundtrip Vancouver.