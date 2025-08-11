Silversea Appoints Sparacino as Global Head of Food and Beverage

Silversea has announced the appointment of Gianluca Sparacino as its new Global Head of Food and Beverage, effective August 18, 2025. As a hospitality leader and culinary strategist, Sparacino will bring experience and strategic leadership to Silversea’s culinary program.

Reporting to Michael McCarthy, vice president of operations for Silversea, Sparacino will work with shoreside and shipboard teams on culinary evolution and innovation, service excellence and expanding Silversea’s gastronomic programs.

“Sparacino’s proven track record of delivering epicurean excellence, paired with his deep passion for hospitality, will be instrumental in advancing our commitment to creating memorable dining experiences that connect our guests deeper with each destination we visit,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Culinary excellence is a core pillar of the Silversea experience, and our guests expect continued innovation for our culinary offerings,” said McCarthy. “Sparacino’s expertise aligns with our mission to redefine experiential luxury travel, through meaningful, destination-inspired dining. We’re excited for what guests will experience under his leadership.”

“It is an honor to join Silversea, a brand synonymous with unparalleled experiences and service at such an exciting time,” said Sparacino. “I look forward to building on this legacy, crafting memorable culinary and beverage experiences that reflect authenticity, innovation and the soulful pleasure of travel.”

The company said in a press release that the appointment comes at a time of culinary innovation at the brand, and further bolsters Silversea’s food and beverage leadership team.

Sparacino was born in Rome and was a graduate of the hotel management school Les Roches in Switzerland. His hospitality career has taken him to some of the world’s most renowned culinary destinations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva and Miami, during his more than three decades of global hospitality experience.

According to the press release, he was a driving force behind concepts including collaborating with more than a dozen Michelin-Starred restaurants and high-performing teams. The company added that Sparacino has redefined luxury hospitality through innovation, mentorship and a guest-first philosophy.

He joins Silversea from Four Seasons Resorts, where he most recently served as vice president of food and beverage, Americas and previously served in the same role overseeing EMEA.

Earlier this year, Silversea welcomed Anthony Maubossin as director of culinary operations and innovation. The brand also welcomed Jordan Bernstein as director of food and beverage operations.