Silversea Announces Enhancements to 2026 World Cruise

Silversea has unveiled enhancements to its World Cruise 2026, “The Curious and the Sea,” incorporating new experiences.

Sailing onboard the Silver Dawn, guests will depart Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 6, 2026, and arrive in Lisbon on May 27, 2026, sailing across six continents.

New to the sailing are events in Cape Town and Madeira:

“Diamonds Are Forever” — Cape Town, South Africa

In Cape Town, guests will enjoy the newly announced Silversea event at the world-class Vergelegen Conservatory, hosted in partnership with South African Michelin-star Chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.

“Feast of Flowers in Funchal” — Madeira, Portugal

On the island of Madeira, during the annual floral festival, Silversea will host guests for a final farewell. The event will celebrate this festival and the local customs.

Highlights include a Bon Voyage soiree in Fort Lauderdale, a farewell at a secret location straddling the Atlantic and Mediterranean, Africa and Europe, as well as the following exclusive events:

“Polynesian Dreams” — French Polynesia: Guests will delve into the cultures of local communities in a tropical beach setting

“The Magic of Mystery Island” — Mystery Island, Vanuatu: Dancers from islands surrounding Vanuatu will perform a fusion of cultural rituals

“From Paddy to Plate” — Benoa, Bali: Among Bali’s rice paddies will be authentic Balinese performances and displays of traditional dress, and

“The Exotic Marigold and More” — Cochin, India: Following a tuk-tuk ride, guests will journey into the backwaters of Alleppey for an afternoon of traditional entertainment.

The company said in a press release that the cruise will benefit from the S.A.L.T. culinary program with an onboard ecosystem of venues dedicated to culinary exploration, as well as a range of rich culinary experiences ashore.

A lineup of culinary visionaries will also join throughout the sailing, including:

Pia Quintana Beristain

Michael Demagistris

Celia Lam, and

Alexander Smalls.

Guests will experience the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, stepping into the Swing Era during the West Africa segment of the voyage.

The full itinerary is available for viewing on the company’s website.