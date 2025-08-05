Shane Morley Returns as Cruise Director Aboard Crystal Symphony

Crystal announced the return of Shane Morley as cruise director aboard the Crystal Symphony, effective Aug. 8, 2025.

Morley will join Vicki Van Tassel in rotation as cruise director aboard the Crystal Symphony, while Russ Grieve and Raphael Derkson serve in rotation aboard the Crystal Serenity.

According to the company, this marks a homecoming for the seasoned entertainment leader, who spent nearly 16 years with the brand before pursuing opportunities ashore.

“Crystal has always felt like home to me. After these wonderful years on land, I realized something was missing, and that something was Crystal. It’s where my passion for entertainment and guest experience found its true stage. No other place I’ve worked offers the same blend of luxury, connection and purpose. It feels good to be coming home,” said Morley.

“Morley embodies the heart and spirit of Crystal,” said Keith Cox, Crystal’s vice president of entertainment. “His dedication to creating unforgettable moments and his genuine care for guests and crew make him an extraordinary leader onboard.”

“We are pleased to welcome him back as we continue to elevate our entertainment offerings,” added Cox.

Originally from Perth, Australia, Morley spent the past four years managing Swings & Roundabouts winery in the Margaret River region of Western Australia.

Morley began his journey with Crystal in 2004 as a singer and dancer, progressing to line captain, world cruise coordinator and assistant cruise director before becoming cruise director in 2011.

His tenure was shaped by mentorship under industry legends and by leading countless guest programs that elevated Crystal’s reputation for award-winning entertainment.