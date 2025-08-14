Seajets Fleet: Four Cruise Ships Still Laid Up in Greece

After acquiring eight cruise ships during the pandemic, Seajets still has four vessels laid up in ports across Greece.

According to data from Cruise Industry News’ 2025 Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report, the Greek ferry operator currently controls roughly 8,500 cruise berths.

The lineup includes contemporary and premium vessels, including larger ships such as the former Costa Magica, which was acquired in early 2023.

Initially renamed the Mykonos Magic, the 2004-built ship is currently laid up in Astakos as the Goddess of the Night.

A second cruise vessel owned by Seajets is also sitting at the port of Astakos, the former Oceana of P&O Cruises.

Now named the Queen of the Oceans, the 2,000-guest ship, which was originally built for Princess, has been laid up in Greece since mid-2020.

Currently laid up in Aigio, the former Veendam from Holland America Line is also part of Seajets’ cruise fleet.

Now named the Aegean Majesty, the 1996-built ship was acquired by the ferry operator in 2020, along with the Maasdam.

While its sister ship was later resold to CFC, the ex-Veendam has remained out of service in Greece ever since.

A fourth vessel, the former Majesty of the Seas, is also laid up in Greece after being acquired by Seajets in early 2021.

Originally built for Royal Caribbean International in the early 1990s, the Sovereign-class ship can carry up to 2,354 guests and is currently anchored at Elefsis Bay.

Other ships acquired by Seajets include the former Pacific Aria, which was bought from P&O Cruises Australia in 2020 before being resold to Celestyal Cruises three years later.

Two additional vessels were also bought by the Greek company during an auction in late 2020: the Columbus and the Magellan.

Formerly operated by Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the 1980s-built vessels were sent to scrapyards in India a few months later.