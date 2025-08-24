Seabourn Unveils Entertainment Lineup for 2026 World Cruise

Seabourn has unveiled an entertainment lineup for its 2026 World Cruise onboard the Seabourn Sojourn. Departing January 6, 2026, from Long Beach, Calif., the 129-day voyage will spotlight Grammy-winning artists, A-list performers and original variety shows.

Highlights include:

Jake Shimabukuro, a ukulele virtuoso, who will perform on January 13 in Honolulu

Diego Figueiredo, a Brazilian-born jazz guitarist, who will showcase the artistry that earned him a Grammy nomination

Christine Allado, who is a Grammy-nominated vocalist known for her role in the West End production of Hamilton

Ashley Campbell, who is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of country legend Glen Campbell

Guests will enjoy solo recitals by Steinway pianists Congyu Wang and Dominic Ferris, along with performances from Nurry Lee, ARIA-nominated Van-Anh Nguyen and string quartet Bowjangles, and

Guests can enjoy four jukebox-style tribute shows featuring Charity Lockhart as Aretha Franklin, Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash, Nyree Huysen as Celine Dion, and Peter Byrne as Neil Diamond, along with a full cast of comedians, magicians, dancers, instrumentalists and vocalists.

In addition, the 2026 World Cruise will feature original productions, acclaimed performers and immersive musical experiences at sea.

