Seabourn Unveils Entertainment Lineup for 2026 World Cruise

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn has unveiled an entertainment lineup for its 2026 World Cruise onboard the Seabourn Sojourn. Departing January 6, 2026, from Long Beach, Calif., the 129-day voyage will spotlight Grammy-winning artists, A-list performers and original variety shows.

Highlights include:

  • Jake Shimabukuro, a ukulele virtuoso, who will perform on January 13 in Honolulu
  • Diego Figueiredo, a Brazilian-born jazz guitarist, who will showcase the artistry that earned him a Grammy nomination
  • Christine Allado, who is a Grammy-nominated vocalist known for her role in the West End production of Hamilton
  • Ashley Campbell, who is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of country legend Glen Campbell
  • Guests will enjoy solo recitals by Steinway pianists Congyu Wang and Dominic Ferris, along with performances from Nurry Lee, ARIA-nominated Van-Anh Nguyen and string quartet Bowjangles, and
  • Guests can enjoy four jukebox-style tribute shows featuring Charity Lockhart as Aretha Franklin, Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash, Nyree Huysen as Celine Dion, and Peter Byrne as Neil Diamond, along with a full cast of comedians, magicians, dancers, instrumentalists and vocalists.

 

In addition, the 2026 World Cruise will feature original productions, acclaimed performers and immersive musical experiences at sea.

Highlights include:

  • The critically acclaimed one-man play Being Mr. Wickham, making its at-sea debut and starring British actor Adrian Lukis
  • The debut of V for Variety, a new variety show featured on every segment of the voyage
  • The Seabourn Sojourn’s resident five-piece ensemble, The Band, led by pianist Eugene Kudriashov and vocalists Annegreeth Brandsma and Rylynn Woods, who will provide live backing for production shows and guest entertainers
  • The musician Charlie Pothecary, dubbed a “living jukebox”, will delight guests at the Observation Bar with performances on piano, guitar and harmonica, and
  • The Four Tunes return to The Club by popular demand with sets led by Benjie and powerhouse vocalist Shey.
