Seabourn: New 2027-28 Ocean and Expedition Itineraries

Seabourn has announced its 2027 summer ocean and 2027-28 expedition itineraries, and reservations for 2027 voyages are open for sale.

From March 2027 to April 2028, the Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture will sail to 189 destinations across 39 countries on 28 unique itineraries ranging from eight to 94 days, from the Arctic to Antarctica, across 49 departures:

Antarctica

The Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture will journey to Antarctica and feature Zodiac excursions and wildlife encounters. Select voyages will also explore South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and the Chilean Fjords.

Seabourn’s expeditions span late October to early December, mid-December to early February and mid-February to early March.

Between October 2027 and March 2028, 19 departures of 10 to 25 days to Antarctica will be on offer. All voyages include a pre-cruise hotel stay in Buenos Aires and roundtrip charter flights between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia, Argentina.

Arctic

The Seabourn Venture crosses the Arctic during summer 2027, exploring Iceland, Greenland, Scotland and the Canadian Arctic on voyages ranging from 12 to 18 days.

From June to September 2027, the Seabourn Venture will make eight departures of 12 to 18 days in the Arctic, as well as Seabourn’s first-ever 94-day “Pole-to-Pole Grand Expedition” sailing from the High Arctic to Antarctica.

The ship will also sail on a 12-day expedition departing August 18 and exploring the remote corners of Baffin, Ellesmere and Devon Island, as well as the rugged Arctic coastline of northwest Greenland.

Northwest Passage

The Seabourn Ventures will sail a roundtrip voyage from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, through the Northwest Passage. Highlights include the chance to witness the Northern Lights.

Between August and September 2027, the Seabourn Venture will sail on two 18-day Northwest Passage voyages.

Kimberley

The Seabourn Pursuit will sail to the Kimberley coast in northwest Australia. Highlights include the King George Falls, the Horizontal Falls, and the Montgomery Reef, as well as Zodiac rides, a behind-the-scenes visit to the Paspaley Pearling Company in Kuri Bay, and snorkeling the Ashmore Reef.

Between May and August 2027, the Seabourn Pursuit will make four 10-day departures in the Kimberley, including three unique itineraries and combination voyages.

South Pacific

The Seabourn Pursuit will explore the South Pacific, including a two-day exploration of Easter Island. Highlights include historic shipwrecks and cultural experiences.

Between April and September 2027, the Seabourn Pursuit will make departures of 13 to 22 days, visiting 50 destinations in 13 countries.

The company also said that from April to November 2027, the fleet will undertake 63 departures from seven to 20 days, exploring Alaska, Canada and New England, the Mediterranean, Japan and Northern Europe:

Alaska

In summer 2027, the Seabourn Encore will explore Alaska, and each voyage will include at least one scenic cruise of Hubbard Glacier, Tracy Arm, Endicott Arm, or Glacier Bay.

Itineraries include seven-day journeys with the option to extend to 14-day combination cruises.

Between May and September 2027, the Seabourn Encore will make 18 departures of seven to 15 days in Alaska and the Inside Passage of Canada, visiting 15 ports and two UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Two combination voyages are available.

Mediterranean

The Seabourn Ovation will sail the Mediterranean, stretching from the Dalmatian Coast to the Greek Isles. The ship will visit 77 ports across 17 countries, featuring calls at Volos, Greece and Bari (Puglia), Italy.

A highlight is a 14-day solar eclipse voyage from Monte Carlo to Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 23-August 6, 2027.

Between April and November 2027, the Seabourn Ovation will sail the Mediterranean with 127 departures of seven to 14 days, visiting 77 ports in 17 countries.

Northern Europe

The Seabourn Quest will spend summer 2027 cruising Northern Europe and exploring Norway, Iceland, the British Isles, and a choice of 10 departures to 60 destinations in 19 countries. Highlights include historic castles, regional wildlife, UNESCO sites and culinary offerings. A new Baltic itinerary will take guests to small-ship ports and feature a shopping with the Chef excursion in Latvia.

Between June and September 2027, the Seabourn Quest will cover the waterfront and beyond across Northern Europe, with 10 departures of 7 to 14 days.

Canada and New England

The Seabourn Quest will sail to Saguenay Fjord and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, featuring culinary hotspots such as Prince Edward Island and Québec City.

Between October and November 2027, the Seabourn Quest will explore North America’s eastern seaboard, with four departures of 12 to 13 days, visiting 17 ports in Canada and at least six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Canada, the U.S. and Iceland.

Japan

The Seabourn Encore’s three roundtrip voyages from Tokyo will offer overnights in Osaka, Kanazawa, or Hakodate, and explore lesser-known ports. Highlights include visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Between October and November 2027, the Seabourn Encore will offer three 14-day sailings.