Scenic Launches Pre-Bookings for 2027 European River Cruises

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has opened pre-bookings for its 2027 European River Cruising Collection, its earliest access ever to 2027 departures.

“We’ve seen a growing trend of guests not only booking farther out to secure their best rate and stateroom category but also combining our six-star ocean voyages with river cruises to create the ultimate journey of a lifetime,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, USA/LATAM.

“There’s real momentum behind this travel style, and we’re excited to offer early access to our 2027 River Cruising Collection so guests can plan their next adventure with ease,” added Muskat.

Scenic said in a press release that its 2027 river cruise collection is now open for bookings across France, Portugal and the Rhine-Main-Danube (RMD) region.

Departures begin in February, providing guests the chance to experience Europe before peak-season crowds and extend through December with festive sailings.

Itineraries include the following:

“Romantic Rhine & Moselle” – 15 Days (Amsterdam > Basel): Includes the Rhine and Moselle, vineyard-clad hillsides, half-timbered towns and cultural treasures from Amsterdam to the Black Forest

“Gems of the Danube” – eight Days (Budapest > Munich): Includes Central Europe, exploring baroque cities, historic abbeys and riverside villages in Hungary, Austria and Germany

“Idyllic Rhône” – eight Days (Lyon > Nice): Includes Provence and the Rhône Valley, with cooking classes, historic villages and exclusive Scenic Enrich experiences

“Danube Christmas Markets” – eight Days (Munich > Budapest): Includes snow-dusted cities and riverside markets with gingerbread, glühwine and traditional holiday cheer

“Delightful Douro” – eight Days (Porto > Porto): Includes the dramatic Douro Valley, visiting traditional villages, tasting world-famous port and exploring Salamanca, and

“Bordeaux Affair” – eight Days (Bordeaux > Bordeaux): Includes the Bordeaux region, vineyard visits, caviar tasting and culinary experiences, including a private classical concert in Château d’Agassac.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours said that with prime group inventory now released, travel advisors and organizers have early access to its most in-demand itineraries and suite categories.