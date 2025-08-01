Scenic Appoints Stephanie Deaton as U.S. and LATAM Senior Director

Scenic Group has announced the appointment of Stephanie Deaton as senior director, charter and incentive sales for the U.S. and LATAM markets.

The company said that the hire comes amid accelerated growth across Scenic’s river, ocean and expedition segments, driven by rising demand for incentive travel and private charter experiences.

Deaton will lead the charter and incentive sales division, which recently expanded with the addition of Aliette Penton as director of new business development.

Penton will report to Deaton, focusing on new client acquisition, while Deaton focuses on strengthening long-standing relationships with incentive houses and corporate buyers, the company said.

“During this critical time of growth for Scenic Group, it is exciting to have someone with Deaton’s well-rounded understanding of the industry,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, USA and LATAM.

“Her ability to anticipate clients’ needs and deliver exceptional, tailored experiences, combined with her strong relationships and strategic mindset, make her a trusted partner in the MICE channel and the broader luxury travel space.”

Deaton said: “Scenic Group is at the forefront of innovation and luxury in the cruise industry. I’m thrilled to join at such a pivotal time and help elevate the charter and incentive sales strategy to new heights.”

“Our diverse fleet, global itineraries and the ability to create fully customized experiences offer an unmatched value proposition for corporate and group travel partners,” added Deaton.

Deaton brings over 25 years of experience in the corporate and incentive travel industry and is a recognized leader in full-ship charters, corporate group programs and strategic partnerships.

Scenic added that she will also bring a comprehensive background across both contemporary and luxury cruise lines, with insight into the buyer’s perspective.

This positions her to align the group’s offerings with the evolving needs of corporate and group travel planners.