San Juan Cruise Port Welcomes Return of Wonder of the Seas

San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) has celebrated the return of Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, marking the first Oasis-class ship to dock in the capital since the completion of a $10 million upgrade to Pier 3.

The investment, which was funded and led by SJCP, restores San Juan’s ability to host the world’s largest cruise vessels and positions the port to welcome Icon-class ships for the first time, the port said in a press release.

The enhancements are expected to accelerate Puerto Rico’s cruise industry growth, delivering substantial economic benefits to Old San Juan and strengthening the island’s tourism sector.

“The arrival of the Wonder of the Seas is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to strengthening San Juan’s position as a premier cruise destination,” said Clarivette Diaz, general manager of SJCP.

“With the Pier 3 upgrades, part of a $52 million infrastructure program underway this year, we’ve enhanced capacity, efficiency and readiness to welcome the next generation of cruise ships, bringing even greater benefits to Old San Juan and the wider Puerto Rican tourism industry,” added Diaz.

As part of the Global Ports Holding network, SJCP said that it leveraged technical expertise and operational experience to deliver the infrastructure project.

According to the port, the upgrades are a core component of its long-term commitment to modernize San Juan’s cruise facilities, increase passenger volumes and future-proof the port for decades to come.

The Pier 3 transformation project included:

Structural assessments to confirm load-bearing capacity for mega ships

Dredging operations to achieve the required depth and draft

Upgraded bollards for increased mooring demands

Repaired and replaced mooring dolphins to enhance docking stability, and

A newly constructed platform engineered explicitly for berthing Icon-class vessels.

The post said that all works were completed in coordination with federal and local authorities, ensuring full compliance with regulatory and safety standards.

The impact from the visit from the Wonder of the Seas brought more than 6,500 passengers and crew, generating an estimated $700,000 in local economic activity in a single day.

From August to December 2025, SJCP expects approximately 15 calls from mega cruise ships.