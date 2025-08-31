Royal Caribbean’s Vision Repositions to Canada and New England

Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas is kicking off a late summer season in Canada and New England.

Sailing from Baltimore on a year-round basis, the 1998-built vessel embarked on the first sailing of the season on August 28, 2025.

The nine-night itinerary visits destinations in Canada and Massachusetts, including Boston, Saint John, Sydney and Canada before returning to Maryland.

The Vision of the Seas is set to continue to offer similar itineraries through early November, with four additional departures scheduled to take place this year.

In addition to the longer cruises to Canada and New England, the 2,048-guest ship is also set to offer short cruises to Bermuda.

Scheduled between the nine-night sailings, the five-night cruises feature an overnight visit to Royal Naval Dockyard.

Starting in November, the Vision of the Seas kicks off a series of eight- to 12-night cruises to the U.S. Southeast Coast, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

The itineraries feature visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as Charleston, Port Canaveral, Miami, Bimini, Freeport and Nassau.

Sailing further south, the 78,491-ton vessel is also set to visit St. Croix, St. Maarten, Martinique, Roseau, St. Kitts, Antigua and more.

Before repositioning out of Baltimore, the Vision of the Seas is set to offer similar itineraries to Canada and New England next year.

Marking Royal Caribbean’s farewell from the homeport in Maryland, the season runs between late August and late October 2026.

Following the deployment, the Vision of the Seas repositions to Fort Lauderdale for a series of short cruises to the Bahamas.

The three- and four-night cruises feature visits to Nassau, Bimini and Freeport, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Two seven-night sailings to the Eastern Caribbean are also scheduled to take place during the holiday season in December 2026.