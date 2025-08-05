Royal Caribbean Q2 Expenses: Fuel Down, Food Up

Royal Caribbean Group’s 2025 expenses for the second quarter were up across the board, with the exception of the company’s fuel cost, which was down $3 million.

The fuel savings are said to be from a newer fleet mix, more ships on short cruises in the Caribbean and general itinerary optimization, plus enhanced technology being installed across the fleet.

Food costs were up some $21 million, according to the company’s second quarter earnings filing.

More local sourcing and import restrictions into Europe, combined with capacity growth, are said to have been factors for the increase in spend.

The biggest expense category was commissions, transportation and other, which came in at $606 million, up from $572 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Other expenses include onboard, up to $262 million from $244 million, as well as payroll up to $329 million from $313 million.

Total cruise operating expense came in at just under $2.3 billion, up about 6 percent year over year.

The company also spent more on marketing, selling and administrative expenses, which rose to $508 million for the second quarter, compared to $466 million last year.