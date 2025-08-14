Royal Caribbean Promotion Aboard High-Speed Rail in China

Royal Caribbean International is running a promotion aboard the China High-Speed Railway, supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, from August 1 to October 31.

Eight bullet trains will have Royal Caribbean themes, promising “to give travelers a taste of cruising before they even set foot on a ship.”

The trains will feature brand visuals, interactive experiences, and six chances to win cruise vacations for two, traveling on the train to and from Hong Kong.

Benjamin Bouldin, president of Royal Caribbean International Greater China, and Meiling Tam, General manager of MICE & Cruise at the Hong Kong Tourism Board, did the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Shenzen North Railway Station to launch the program.

The promotion is described as being part of Royal Caribbean’s continued expansion across South China, leveraging the extensive reach and frequency of the high-speed rail network to connect with a wider audience.

According to Royal Caribbean, the initiative brings the cruise vacation right to the doorstep of guests across South China. With direct high-speed rail access at 96 stations across China, more guests can now travel seamlessly to Hong Kong to embark on a cruise.

Bouldin said in a prepared statement that Royal Caribbean has curated a range of itineraries aboard the Spectrum of the Seas, including two-night weekend escapes, nine-night holiday-themed cruises, and 11-night immersive sailings to Japan.