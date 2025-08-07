Royal Caribbean: Loyalty Bookings Strong, Credit Card on Deck

Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty revealed that members in the company’s cross-brand loyalty program account for nearly 40 percent of bookings.

Liberty said this while speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call on July 29.

“Our commercial flywheel is accelerating as we deepen relationships with our customers through digital innovation to remove friction, drive commercial opportunities and lower acquisition costs,” Liberty said.

“Repeat bookings are meaningfully rising and cross-brand loyalty is accelerating with nearly 40 percent of all bookings coming from our loyalty members who spend 25 percent more per trip,” he said.

There is also news for the company’s co-branded credit card program coming, which is currently a Visa Signature Card issued by the Bank of America.

“It is tied today to our loyalty program, but not in the way that fits our ambition,” Liberty said.

“And so we’re very closely working with our co-branded credit card provider. And I think you’re going to see something very meaningful coming out of that very, very soon.”