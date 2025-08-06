Royal Caribbean and BYD Launch Electric Car Giveaway Campaign

Royal Caribbean announced its first collaboration with electric vehicle leader BYD to launch a giveaway campaign, offering Singapore guests the chance to win a new BYD Sealion 7 when they book a cruise.

The winner of the grand prize will be notified in October 2025.

The company said in a statement that from August 1, midday, to October 1, midday, Singapore residents who book a Royal Caribbean sailing will earn an entry into a lucky draw.

They will earn one entry for every cruise booking made during the campaign period.

“We’re excited to embark on our first-ever collaboration with BYD,” said Chad Grospe, vice president of APAC at Royal Caribbean.

“From discovering new horizons at sea to hitting the road in style, we are both in the business of creating memorable journeys,” added Grospe.

To kick off the campaign, Royal Caribbean and BYD hosted a launch event at the BYD flagship showroom featuring the BYD Sealion 7 on July 31, 2025.

Image from left to right: Wendy Yamazaki, government relations (Asia) regional vice president, Royal Caribbean Singapore and APAC; Diane Chiang, director of sales, Singapore and APAC; Chad Grospe, vice president, Singapore and APAC; James Ng, managing director, BYD Singapore and Philippines; Anthony Teo, managing director, Vantage Automotive Limited; and Adelene Tan, director of sales and marketing, Vantage Automotive Limited