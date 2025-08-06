Riviera Travel Unveils New Website

Riviera Travel announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering a fresh look and enhanced tools to streamline and simplify the booking process for North American guests and travel advisors.

“We’re delighted to unveil a website that truly reflects our brand and the high level of service we’re known for,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“These improvements were made with both our guests and valued travel advisor partners in mind, reinforcing our commitment to the North American market and the river cruise industry as a whole,” added Milan.

The company said in a press release that the new website features a range of enhanced capabilities, including a more intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Guests can explore accommodation options, ships and other cruise details using the “read more” function, which eliminates the need to navigate multiple pages.

The company added that the booking process has also been streamlined to be more efficient for travel advisors and guests booking on the website.

Once a booking is made, users can use an enhanced account section to manage guest details, add passenger information and view upcoming or past trips with ease.

The website also includes a dedicated blog section with FAQs and inspirational tips.

To assist with platform navigation, training videos are available on Riviera Explorer, the brand’s new digital learning platform that launched last month. Travel advisors will also be prompted to update their passwords the first time they log into the agent portal.

The new website launch follows the news of Riviera surpassing its passenger target for the year, achieving 100 percent growth compared to the previous year.