Riviera Reports Over 100 Percent YOY Growth After Rebrand

Riviera Travel announced that after seven months post-rebrand from Riviera River Cruises, the company has achieved over 100 percent year-on-year (YOY) growth, more than doubling its full annual passenger count from 2024.

The company said in a press release that the rebrand, introduced in January, unified the company’s river cruise business under one consistent global brand identity.

In the months since, the company has doubled down on North America, opening a flagship U.S. office in Fort Lauderdale, expanding its sales team, deepening its commitment to the travel advisor community, introducing tailored packages and enhancing its onboard experience.

“We knew there would be an appetite for our offerings in North America and have been overjoyed to see just how right we were, realizing such incredible momentum since our relaunch,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“Surpassing all of last year’s passenger count in only seven months is a testament to the hard work of our expanding team, our strong partnerships with travel advisors, and the excitement our refreshed offerings is generating amongst travelers,” added Milan.

“This is just the beginning for Riviera Travel,” said Milan. “We’re committed to innovation and passionate about creating a truly special, unforgettable experience for North American travelers.”

The company said that so far in 2025, Riviera Travel has strengthened its North American presence by appointing key leadership roles and regional sales managers, expanding its U.S. sales team by 500 percent.

The company opened a flagship office in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year, becoming the only global river cruise line to have an East Coast headquarters. Additionally, it introduced a new website and digital training platform for travel advisors, Riviera Explorer.

Updates to Riviera’s onboard experience this year include a new drinks package and an all-inclusive drinks package available daily from 10 a.m. to midnight on 2026 itineraries.

Riviera also introduced its Grand Tours collection, created exclusively for the North American market.