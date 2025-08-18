Progress Update on San Diego’s Freedom Park

The Port of San Diego has announced that the port and the USS Midway Museum are making progress on the Freedom Park at Burnham Navy Pier project. This week, the Board of Port Commissioners awarded an approximately $2.6 million contract for structural reinforcements of Navy Pier on the east end.

Upon its anticipated opening in 2028, Freedom Park at Burnham Navy Pier will celebrate the region’s military history and tell the story of everyday heroes who have served the country and preserved its freedoms. The design features memorials and monuments, a nature garden, play structures, seating and shading, and interpretive signage. At nearly 10 acres, it will be the largest veterans park on the West Coast.

“Freedom Park at Burnham Navy Pier represents our steadfast commitment to honoring the legacy of those who have served and sacrificed for our nation. We are building a vibrant space for reflection, connection, and reaffirming our promise to military veterans and their families to recognize and celebrate their contributions,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “The project between the Port and the USS Midway Museum embodies the spirit of community, and we are creating a place that will inspire gratitude and pride throughout the region.”

The Port and Midway broke ground on the project in spring 2024. Demolition of the last remaining building on the pier was completed this past spring. The pier structural reinforcement work is anticipated to begin in October and be completed by February 2026.