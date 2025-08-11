Princess Unveils 2027 Alaska Season With Star Princess

Princess Cruises has unveiled its most expansive Alaska cruise and cruisetour season for 2027.

Princess said in a press release that it will deploy eight ships and offer stays at five wilderness lodges. The season opens for sale on August 12, 2025.

Returning for her second season in Alaska, the Star Princess headlines with seven-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle, joining a lineup of 187 departures across 17 itineraries from Seattle, Vancouver (B.C.), Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Cruise Highlights

Fleet: the Star Princess, Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess and Ruby Princess.

17 cruise destinations featuring Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier

85 calls to Glacier Bay National Park, and

Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Haines, Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Victoria, B.C.

Voyage of the Glaciers Sailings

Seven-day sailings between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier), with two glacier-viewing days and visits to Glacier Bay National Park, onboard the Coral Princess, Island Princess, Crown Princess and Discovery Princess.

More Ashore late-night stay in Juneau on all northbound cruises

Opportunity to combine for a 14-day Grand Adventure roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C., and

Opportunity to combine itinerary with a land adventure to Denali National Park.

Inside Passage Cruises

Seattle:

Star Princess | Weekly seven-day roundtrip voyages every Sunday, and

Royal Princess | Seven-day roundtrip sailings including Glacier Bay National Park every Saturday.

San Francisco:

Ruby Princess | Sails 10-day “Inside Passage” itinerary from San Francisco with Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Vancouver, B.C.:

Emerald Princess | Full season seven-day itinerary featuring Glacier Bay National Park or Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, and

Coral Princess, Crown Princess and Discovery Princess | Sails six-, seven- eight-, and nine-day “Inside Passage” itineraries with Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Los Angeles:

Emerald Princess | Two 16-day roundtrip “Inside Passage” voyages with Glacier Bay National Park.

Princess added that it offers the opportunity to pair a cruise with a land tour that includes 28 cruisetour itineraries, featuring:

Custom-built wilderness lodges near Denali, Kenai Fjords and Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks

Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service between the ship and the Denali area (same-day access).

Two exclusive Denali-area lodges: Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge and Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, and

A 17-night Denali Escorted Cruisetour.

According to the company, guests can visit up to four national parks on a single cruisetour.