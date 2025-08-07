Princess Announces Largest-Ever Japan Deployment in 2027

Princess Cruises has announced its most expansive Japan season ever in 2027, featuring the Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess, which will be sailing from the Tokyo region throughout the season.

The program includes 78 departures across 50 itineraries, with voyages ranging from seven to 28 days.

The company said in a press release that the March to December 2027 Japan season opens for sale on August 20, 2025.

The 2027 deployment, featuring 45 cruise destinations across six countries, will include the following itinerary highlights:

“Cherry Blossom Voyages” (nine-24 days): Timed to follow the blooming season from south to north across all four of Japan’s main islands

“Festival Cruises” (eight-24 days): Celebrating Japan’s summer festivals, including the Aomori Nebuta, Tokushima Awa Odori and Kochi Yosakoi with late-night stays

“Circle and Grand Japan Voyages: (nine-28 days): Circumnavigating the country with visits to Osaka, Hiroshima and Nagasaki

“Okinawa & Taiwan Itineraries” (nine-18 days): Exploring the subtropical beauty of Okinawa and the cultural richness of Taipei and Hualien, and

“Japan Explorer Cruises” (nine-13 days): Discovering cities like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Kobe (for Kyoto) and Kagoshima.

The company said that guests will experience seven festivals with late-night stays in port, including the:

Aomori Nebuta Festival (August 2 and 7)

Hakodate Minato Festival (August 3)

Akita Kanto Festival (August 6)

Yamagata Hanagasa Festival from Sakata (August 7)

Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival (August 12)

Tokushima Awa Odori Dance Festival (August 13), and

Kumano Fireworks Festival (August 17).

Guests can enjoy extended evenings in Osaka, Hiroshima, Hakodate, Sakata and Halong Bay, as well as visit 21 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as:

Mount Fuji (from Shimizu)

Itsukushima Shrine and Hiroshima Peace Memorial (from Hiroshima)

Ancient Kyoto Monuments (from Kobe or Osaka), and

Jomon Prehistoric Sites (from Aomori or Hakodate).

Sailing highlights include passing Mount Fuji in Shimizu Bay cruising the Kanmon Straits and Japan Inland Sea, as well as admiring Sakurajima Volcano from Kagoshima Bay.

Land experiences include the streets of the Ginza district, Zen gardens in Kyoto, fish markets in Shimizu and Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park.

Onboard highlights include the following:

Regional dishes, including noodles and sushi

Spirited drinks like Japanese whiskeys, sake and shochu

The 400-year tradition of storytelling, “rakugo”

Karaoke and folkloric dancers.

Guests booking by August 26, 2025, will benefit from Captain’s Circle Savings of up to $200 per stateroom.