Ponant’s Le Bellot Completes Five Years of Service

Ponant’s Le Bellot recently completed five years of service after being delivered by the VARD shipyard in March 2020.

Originally ordered in 2018, the 10,000-ton ship debuted as the fifth in a series of six Explorer-class ships for the French brand.

Like its sister ships, Le Bellot had its hull built at VARD’s yard in Romania, while final outfitting took place at the builder’s facility in Norway.

The vessel was named after Joseph René Bellot, a French naval officer and Arctic explorer who explored Nunavut and the Canadian Arctic in the 1800s.

With the Covid-19 pandemic preventing ships from sailing with guests, Le Bellot was placed in layup upon being delivered.

The vessel only welcomed its first paying guests in mid-2021, as part of Ponant’s service resumption in France.

During its maiden season, the 180-guest ship offered itineraries along the country’s coastline, sailing roundtrip from Saint-Malo.

The eight-night cruises were highlighted by visits to Ponant’s namesake islands, as well as Houat, Corsica, Breton and more.

In 2021, the ship also led the cruising return to Seychelles following restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by Cruise Industry News at the time, Le Bellot became the first vessel to offer itineraries in the archipelago following the global health emergency.

In 2025, the vessel is set to offer expedition cruises in Iceland before repositioning to West Africa for a unique itinerary in the Bissagos Archipelago.

Sailing roundtrip from Dakar, Senegal, the eight-night expedition features visits to nine islands of the archipelago that houses a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

During the 2025-26 winter season, Le Bellot offers cruises to the Caribbean and Central America, as well as trans-Atlantic crossings and itineraries in the Canaries.

As part of Ponant’s Explorer Class, the vessel was designed to offer upscale cruising in remote regions, with features that include an underwater lounge and two restaurants.