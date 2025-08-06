Ponant Selects Smartvel’s EntryDocs for Cruises

Ponant Expeditions announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Smartvel, which provides travel agent solutions, adopting the new EntryDocs for Cruises.

The solution is Smartvel’s cruise-specific travel documentation solution that enhances the travel experience for guests.

“We are using Smartvel’s solution to verify the travel documentation required for our guests, not only for boarding our cruises but also for their full journey, including international flights to the point of embarkation and any additional countries visited en route,” said Priscila Martin, supervisor at Ponant Expeditions.

“The solution is intuitive, reliable and reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and stress-free travel experience from departure to return,” added Martin.

“With Smartvel’s coverage in over 70 countries and its ability to adapt quickly to route changes, our teams are always supported with the latest information. This collaboration underscores Ponant Expeditions’ focus on elevating the guest journey at every step,” said a representative of Ponant Expeditions.

“We are excited to support Ponant Expeditions in their commitment to providing a world-class guest experience,” said Iñigo Valenzuela, CEO of Smartvel.

“With EntryDocs for Cruises, our goal is to remove complexity and create clarity, helping both travelers and cruise operators navigate today’s dynamic travel landscape. It’s about offering reassurance, saving time, and building trust throughout the entire journey,” added Valenzuela.

The company said in a press release that the move strengthens the partnership and reflects the shared vision for smarter, more intuitive travel.

Integrated across Ponant Expeditions’ digital touchpoints, the EntryDocs widget can be embedded on individual cruise landing pages, preloaded with the itinerary and customized to match the Ponant Expeditions brand.

Guests can instantly access official government links and all relevant entry requirements.

EntryDocs for Cruises includes: