Ponant Retraces North Pole Hillary and Armstrong Expedition

Ponant Explorations announced it is supporting an expedition retracing the steps of the 1985 journey to the Geographic North Pole, led by Sir Edmund Hillary and Neil Armstrong. The group is retracing the original route through the drifting Arctic ice.

The company said in a press release that descendants and team members of the original mission have returned 40 years later aboard Le Commandant Charcot.

Currently onboard is Peter Hillary, who participated in the original 1985 journey alongside his father, Sir Edmund Hillary. Also onboard is Mark Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong; Alexander Hillary, grandson of Sir Edmund Hillary; and expedition leader Mike Dunn.

“It’s always both thrilling and humbling to reach the North Pole, and this expedition added even greater meaning to the moment,” Captain Étienne Garcia said.

“As a company with exploration in our DNA, Ponant Explorations is proud to support this extraordinary journey retracing the footsteps of two legendary explorers,” he added.

Hillary said: “Sir Edmund Hillary and Neil Armstrong are two of the pivotal explorers of the twentieth century. To share with them an adventure to the North Pole was an extraordinary opportunity, and now, to revisit from the bow of this revolutionary vessel 40 years later, is truly humbling.”

“I’ve been impressed by the ship’s capabilities, especially its robust science program,” Mark said. “Researchers aboard are measuring salinity, nanoplastics and sea ice thickness, offering critical data in a rapidly changing environment. It gives me hope.”

“The 1985 expedition was unique,” Dunn said. “To understand the future of the North Pole, we need to understand its past. That’s what makes this return so important.”

The expedition is part of a 15-night voyage from Svalbard that departed on July 22, 2025, and is organized with support from Ponant Explorations.

The ship reached 90° North on Saturday, July 26, in the evening, and the team ventured ashore the next day to commemorate.

According to Ponant, the voyage also serves as the foundation for a new documentary, North Pole ’85, directed by Icelandic filmmakers Orly Orlyson and Rafnar Orri.

The film will bring the original expedition to light for the first time, combining 1985 footage, contemporary interviews and stunning visuals captured from Le Commandant Charcot. The premiere date will be announced soon.

Image: Rafnar Orri Gunnarsson