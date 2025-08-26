Ponant Introduces 2027 Geographic North Pole 12-Night Sailings

Ponant Explorations has launched 12-night explorations to the Geographic North Pole in 2027 aboard Le Commandant Charcot, designed to showcase polar exploration in a shorter time frame.

The company said that the itineraries are a response to demand from the Americas’ market and complement its longer North Pole voyages.

Sailing roundtrip from Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, the sailings depart on July 27, August 8, August 20 and September 1, 2027, and will traverse the Arctic Ocean en route to 90° North.

“Unique among polar expeditions, this journey to the Geographic North Pole offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the Arctic as few ever have. Over the past 15 months, we’ve worked closely with our deployment team to thoughtfully design a 12-night itinerary that will appeal to this market,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of Ponant Explorations Group, Americas.

“With Le Commandant Charcot, we’ve created a ship that not only pushes the boundaries of polar navigation but also serves as a platform for scientific research, environmental stewardship and cultural exchange,” added Chamberlain.

Departing from Longyearbyen, the ship will sail the coasts of Spitsbergen before navigating the ice floe en route to the Geographic North Pole. Throughout the cruise, guests may witness polar bears, seals, whales and Arctic foxes before setting foot on the northernmost point of the planet.

Exploration highlights include:

A quest to reach the Geographic North Pole at 90° North

Glaciers, dramatic ice compression ridges and Svalbard’s fjords and peaks

Rare wildlife such as polar bears, whales, seals, seabirds and Arctic foxes

Zodiac outings, kayaking, ice landings, snowshoeing and polar plunging

Visiting Ny-Ålesund, a remote research outpost linked to the early explorers

Sailing through Spitsbergen’s wild northwest coast, and

Experiencing the Arctic under the midnight sun and the Northern Lights.

The company said in a press release that all expeditions include roundtrip airfare from Paris to Longyearbyen, transfers and the signature all-inclusive luxury.

Image: Benjamin Hardman