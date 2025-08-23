Paul Gauguin Announces Tempting Tahiti Offer With $1,000 Shipboard Credit

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced a new “Tempting Tahiti” offer with $1,000 in shipboard credit per stateroom or suite on all 2026 departures. The offer is only available in the Americas.

Applicable to bookings made by September 26, 2025, the sale adds value to sailings to the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, Cook Islands and South Pacific.

The company said in a statement that travelers can use their shipboard credit toward shore excursions, spa treatments, shopping and other splurges.

The Paul Gauguin recently emerged from a refurbishment that welcomed: