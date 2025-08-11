Oceanwide Expeditions Uses IcySea Aboard Expedition Vessels

Oceanwide Expeditions has announced a partnership with Drift+Noise Polar Services, adding IcySea’s near-real-time sea ice overview capabilities to its fleet.

The polar operator said in a press release that the move aligns with Oceanwide Expeditions’ approach of minimizing fuel consumption where possible to align with the company’s ESG approach.

Piet Vink, chief vessel officer at Oceanwide Expeditions, said: “IcySea complements both our existing arsenal of navigation tools and systems, as well as the knowledge and expertise of our captains, bridge officers, and vessel crews.”

“It has proven to be a valuable tool for voyage planning in the medium- and short-term, and for Arctic and Antarctic navigation. With it, our vessels can respond to emerging ice reports and continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests in the face of dynamic weather and atmospheric conditions,” added Vink.

Following the completion of operational trials, IcySea is now used onboard the Hondius, Ortelius, Plancius and Rembrandt van Rijn.

According to the press release, IcySea provides near-real-time updates of ice-relevant information, including:

Satellite imagery

Ice chart

Ice drift forecasts

Sea temperature reports, and

Sea-ice concentration data.

It also supports dynamic expedition cruising and features a range of interactive tools to aid analysis of data and evaluation of vessel position and applicable distances. Crews also benefit from 24/7 software and data analysis support.

The press release added that when crews are equipped with sophisticated technical equipment that makes navigating in remote, often poorly charted regions safer and more efficient, they have the tools to avoid unnecessary ice navigation and prevent delays and detours to daily itineraries.