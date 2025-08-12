Oceania Unveils ‘The Kangaroo Route’ Sailing aboard Oceania Vista

Oceania Cruises has announced its new Kangaroo Route sailing, a 129-day around-the-world voyage, visiting more than 80 ports across 34 countries and four continents aboard the Oceania Vista.

The itinerary will feature overnight stays in Cairns, Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore, Mumbai, Luxor and Bordeaux.

Bookings for the cruise are now available.

“Our new Kangaroo Route is much more than a voyage; it’s a rare invitation to experience a vast part of the world with the comfort, warmth, sophistication and exceptional cuisine that Oceania Cruises is renowned for,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises. “We’re thrilled to offer this immersive new journey of exploration in 2027.”

The company said in a press release that the cruise will depart on Feb. 26, 2027, from Sydney, Australia. Guests will then spend more than two months exploring Asia, from Indonesia and Japan to India.

The voyage then sails to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, followed by Egypt and the Mediterranean.

In Europe, guests will explore Greece, Italy, Croatia, Sicily, the Italian Riviera, the French Riviera and Spain’s Costa del Sol before concluding in London.

Starting at $54,999 per person, the new sailing features the Exclusive Prestige Package, an array of additional complimentary amenities.

The extra inclusions are in addition to the Your World Included amenities, which include all gourmet specialty dining, in-stateroom dining, unlimited Starlink Wi-Fi and shipboard gratuities.

Onboard highlights include:

All-veranda accommodations

Two crew members for every three guests

Eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues

The Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and its Aquamar Spa Terrace

Enrichment such as art classes at Oceania Cruises’ Artist Loft and numerous guest speakers

Food and wine pairing experiences

One chef for every eight guests, and

Culinary Discovery Tours ashore and hands-on cooking classes onboard in The Culinary Center.

The ship also features 11 dining venues, including Aquamar Kitchen, serving wellness-inspired dishes, The Bakery at Baristas, the classic Polo Grill Steakhouse, Italian Toscana, pan-Asian Red Ginger and Jacques.

Additional itineraries available as part of Oceania Cruises’ 2027 Around the World voyage include: