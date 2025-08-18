Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Chooses Quvia’s Dynamic Bandwidth Switch

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is taking advantage of Quvia’s Dynamic Bandwidth Switch, the tech company announced in a press release.

Part of the Network Capacity Controller (NCC) software, the service allows the company to optimize bandwidth use onboard.

Quvia said that the Dynamic Bandwidth Switch monitors and reallocates bandwidth between upstream and downstream paths based on real-time demand, delivering a measurable impact on guest experience, crew connectivity and operational performance.

The service is said to eliminate the inefficiency of traditional fixed ratios, which often leave capacity underutilized in one direction while users experience congestion in the other.

“The mark of a great technology is one that works seamlessly, without the user even realizing it. Quvia hit it out of the park with this one,” said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Senior Director of Onboard Revenue Cameron Lee.

“We can now manage our total bandwidth as one, creating a better user experience based on the guest’s needs while leveraging the most cost-effective and operationally efficient solution on the market today,” he added.

Quvia explained that bandwidth demand between upstream and downstream often shifts dramatically over the course of a day. A standard allocation might work well in the morning, but post-port, passengers syncing photos and videos to the cloud can strain upstream capacity, degrading the guest experience.

The Dynamic Bandwidth Switch is said to have solved this with its dynamic upstream/downstream ratio adjustment in real time.

Bandwidth is continuously rightsized based on actual usage, Quvia said, enabling NCLH to protect quality of experience (QoE) for guests and crew even during high-load periods.

Uplink-heavy applications like cloud sync, social sharing and video calls now perform with far greater consistency, the company added.

The improvement in experience ties back to overall customer feedback scores, Quvia continued, noting that these enhancements were achieved without increasing bandwidth contracts or burdening operations teams.