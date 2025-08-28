Norwegian Aqua Completes First Cruise to Bermuda from New York

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced that the Norwegian Aqua completed her first sailing to Bermuda from her new seasonal homeport of New York City.

Through October, the Norwegian Aqua will offer round-trip five- and seven-day voyages to Bermuda’s West End at the Royal Naval Dockyard, sailing from Manhattan.

“We’re thrilled to have had the Norwegian Aqua kick off her voyages from New York City this past week,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“New York is an incredibly important market for us, so we’re excited to showcase our newest ship from here. We look forward to our guests enjoying all the onboard experiences the Norwegian Aqua has to offer with their loved ones before relaxing on the pink sandy beaches and dipping into the clear blue waters of Bermuda,” added Sommer.

Onboard features include the:

Aqua Slidecoaster

Glow Court

Aqua Game Zone

Expanded pool deck and Vibe Beach Club

Mandara Spa and Salon, and

Thermal Suite.

The company said in a press release that in Bermuda, guests can experience coastal adventures and activities, dine at one of the 17 onboard culinary venues and experience nightlife performances.

Following her New York City sailings, the Norwegian Aqua will travel to Miami to sail four-, five- and seven-day Bahamas and Caribbean cruises from October 2025 through April 2026.

Throughout these voyages, the Norwegian Aqua will visit NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, as well as Great Stirrup Cay. In 2026, the ship will return to New York City for an extended season of Bermuda sailings from April 2026 to October 2026.

NCL added that guests can take advantage of 50 percent off all cruises for a limited time, plus More At Sea, which provides value with: