Norway Marks Svalbard’s 100th Anniversary

Norway marked Svalbard’s 100th anniversary as part of the Kingdom of Norway this week with Crown Prince Haakon, Prime Minister Gahr Store and Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen taking part in the celebrations in Longyearbyen.

Svalbard became part of Norway with the entry into force of the Svalbard Act of August 14, 1925.

Norway has full sovereignty of the island group, which is approximately 560 miles north of the mainland, and exclusive rights to exercise authority over the archipelago.

With an estimated population of about 2,500 (2023), the archipelago is also said to be home to 2,000 polar bears in addition to whales, walrus, reindeers, foxes and a variety of birds.

The summer season sees an increasing number of expedition vessels around the islands and also larger cruise ships calling in Longyearbyen.

Photos: Angela Reale Mathisen