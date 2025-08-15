Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Norway Marks Svalbard’s 100th Anniversary

Svalbard

Norway marked Svalbard’s 100th anniversary as part of the Kingdom of Norway this week with Crown Prince Haakon, Prime Minister Gahr Store and Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen taking part in the celebrations in Longyearbyen.

Svalbard became part of Norway with the entry into force of the Svalbard Act of August 14, 1925.

Expedition ships in Svalbard

Norway has full sovereignty of the island group, which is approximately 560 miles north of the mainland, and exclusive rights to exercise authority over the archipelago.

Glacier

With an estimated population of about 2,500 (2023), the archipelago is also said to be home to 2,000 polar bears in addition to whales, walrus, reindeers, foxes and a variety of birds.

The summer season sees an increasing number of expedition vessels around the islands and also larger cruise ships calling in Longyearbyen.

Photos: Angela Reale Mathisen

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 182,949 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.