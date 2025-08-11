Nicko Cruises Announces New River Itineraries for 2026

Nicko Cruises announced that its 2026 season will feature new ships, routes and destinations, and that the Bellejour will join the Danube fleet with cruises ranging from four to 19 days. The company’s 2026 brochure is out now.

Nicko said that the new eight-day itineraries to and from Vienna are particularly appealing to international travelers and those who appreciate having time to discover Austria’s capital, the brochure says. The voyages begin and end in Vienna and include an overnight stay.

The Katharina Von Bora is expanding her routes in the Baltic Sea and the Oder to include cruises on the Rhine, Moselle and Saar.

Previously cruising on the Elbe, Havel, Oder and Baltic Sea, she will set course for new shores on four exclusive departures between Cologne and either Mannheim or Merzig, sailing the Moselle and Saar rivers. A highlight is the ship’s passage through the Saarschleife river bend.

The La Belle De Cadix will explore Spain on a cruise down the Guadalquivir River. In 2026, more offerings will be available on the Rhône and in Egypt.

The Katharina Von Bora will offer a 10-day cruise across Germany, traveling between Potsdam and Cologne (or vice versa). Highlights include the gardens of Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam, the automotive world in Wolfsburg and Münster.

The eight-day roundtrip onboard the La Belle De Cadix from Seville to Cádiz will feature Andalusia, Seville and Córdoba. In Cádiz and Jerez de la Frontera, travelers will experience flamenco and sherry production.

Other highlights include a full-day excursion to the Alhambra and the Generalife summer residence. There are five departures scheduled between April and September 2026.

Nicko Cruises added that it is also enhancing its Rhône itinerary aboard the Bijou Du Rhône.

From the town of Viviers, guests will embark on an excursion to the Ardèche Gorge, and from Trévoux, visit Pérouges, ranked among the most beautiful villages in France.

The voyage continues to Tournon-sur-Rhône, and the route includes Aix-en-Provence.