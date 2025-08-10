Nicko and Mystic to Host Open Recruitment Day

Nicko Cruises is hosting an “Open Recruitment Day” onboard the Vasco da Gama, the company announced in a press release. The day is being hosted in conjunction with Mystic which owns the Nicko and Atlas cruise brands.

The event will take place at the German port of Kiel on August 21, 2025, and is being held in partnership.

According to Nicko, the open day is aimed at potential new crew members who are willing to learn more about life and work onboard before applying for a position.

“In a maritime atmosphere, participants will get a rare glimpse behind the scenes of a cruise ship, with a tour, personal conversations and direct contact with the crew,” the company said.

Mystic O is said to be looking for motivated and qualified team members for the Vasco da Gama, who feel comfortable in an internationally influenced work environment, have good English skills and ideally also speak German.

“The ‘Open Recruitment Day’ is an ideal opportunity to personally meet potential new team members and provide them with a transparent impression of everyday life on board,” a member of Mystic Ocean’s Human Resources team stated.

Various positions are currently being recruited, including for food and beverage, housekeeping, reception, excursions, technical services and security.

Mystic is welcoming applicants with experience on cruises, as well as those who want to join the industry.

However, completed training or practical experience in the hotel or hospitality industry is required, Nicko said.

Good English skills are essential, the company added, as the crew is internationally composed and caters to guests from different countries.

Participation in the event is free of charge, but prior registration is required. For the day onboard, applicants will need to bring a valid photo ID, as well as a current resume.

Serving the German-speaking markets, the Vasco da Gama offers itineraries in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, as well as annual world cruises.