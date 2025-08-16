Newcastle Wraps Up 2024-25 Season

Destination Sydney Surrounds North (DSSN) announced that the 2024-25 cruise season has drawn to a close, marking another chapter in Newcastle’s role as a cruise destination.

During the season, nearly 10,000 passengers arrived in the region, with 64 percent hailing from international markets, primarily the USA, UK and Europe. Highlights of the season included maiden visits from the Diamond Princess and Amadea, along with four calls from Viking Ocean Cruises.

“It’s exciting to see cruise passengers eager to spend time in Newcastle and the surrounding regions, which results in a more dispersed flow of tourists,” said Glenn Caldwell, general manager of Destination Sydney Surrounds North (DSSN).

“Every cruise passenger had the opportunity to explore Newcastle’s rich history, stunning coastline and vibrant culture,” added Caldwell. “Half of them also ventured beyond the city to discover exceptional food and wine, breathtaking natural experiences and renowned attractions in the Hunter Valley, Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast, Maitland, and Morpeth.”

DSSN said in a press release that its partnerships with local governments, the Port Authority of NSW and the Newcastle Tourism Industry Group have helped create an environment that warmly welcomes cruise passengers and maximizes the region’s tourism potential.

“We are totally focused on the future. We want every cruise passenger to have the best possible experience and contribute even more to the region’s economic vitality and tourism industry,” Caldwell said.

DSSN said that although Australia will experience a 30 percent reduction in overall cruise capacity during the 2025-26 season, impacting the number of visits to Newcastle, the season is expected to be record-breaking, with 19 cruise ship visits bringing approximately 24,000 passengers to the region.

Notable upcoming visits include maiden visits by the:

Silver Nova in October 2025

Celebrity Edge in December 2025

Crown Princess in March 2026, and

Residence at Sea’s The World in December 2025.

The 2026-27 cruise calendar features maiden visits from six vessels, including the Silver Moon, Rivera, Norwegian Spirit, Costa Delrosa, Arcadia and Amera.

According to DSSN, plans focus on hosting new ships, enhancing the passenger experience and strengthening collaboration with industry partners to sustain Newcastle’s reputation as a leading cruise destination on Australia’s east coast.