New Secondhand Cruise Ship Market Report Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released the new 2025 Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report, offering insight into cruise ship transactions.

This comprehensive report covers every known vessel transaction from 1983 through August 2025, including secondhand sales, company transfers, charters, retirements, and scrappings/withdrawals.

Organized by year, it provides detailed data on ship specifications, buyers, sellers, transaction values (when available), and broader market trends.

What’s Inside the 2025 Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report:

1983–2025 Transaction Data: Independently sourced and verified by Cruise Industry News, this report details every known vessel deal, from sales to charters, spanning more than four decades. Each year (through August 2025) is broken down clearly for easy reference.

Withdrawals, Retirements & Scrapping: A dedicated section highlights ships that have been taken out of service or dismantled.

Detailed Transaction Listings: Includes cruise line, vessel name, tonnage, passenger capacity, and transaction terms (where available).

Estimated Sale Values (2018–2025): Starting in 2018, CIN has applied valuation models backed by over 45 years of cruise industry expertise to estimate transaction values if not available.

Concise & Complete: All the essential data packed into just 90 pages, with additional Excel data available.

Digital-Only for Instant Access: No shipping, no delays. Get the full report instantly with a simple download.

