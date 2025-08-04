New Branding to Put Oceania in Luxury Market

The Oceania Cruises brand is getting an upgrade to the luxury market, as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has new branding coming.

“Oceania Cruises is focused on positioning itself firmly within the luxury space with new branding coming in the near future that better communicates the brand’s extraordinary value proposition,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

Sommer pointed out Jason Montague, who is back at Oceania and Regent as chief luxury officer, and mentioned he has been working on redefining both brands to make them more relevant for consumers.

Oceania will see its fleet undergo a dramatic transformation in the near future. The Insignia leaves in 2027, heading to Crescent Seas, while the new Allura just joined and will be followed by four more newbuilds.

The Oceania Sonata will mark the first of four in the new class of vessels when she enters service from Fincantieri in 2027.

A trio of 1,390-guest sister ships will follow from the Italian shipbuilder with deliveries scheduled in 2029, 2032 and 2035.