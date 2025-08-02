NCLH Cabin Mix Changes Driving ROI

A change of stateroom mix at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, prioritizing larger cabins, has been beneficial, said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“With Oceania Allura, we’ve made thoughtful ROI-centric improvements to the Vista Blueprint, including enhancements to the stat room mix,” he said.

“We replaced solo cabins with Penthouse Suites and Concierge Veranda staterooms, both of which deliver yield premiums and align with guest demand,” Sommer explained.

With new ships coming online, that trend will only continue in NCLH’s newbuild program.

Sommer also said the company is increasing the number of balcony cabins in its existing fleet.

For the Regent Seven Seas Prestige, set to debut in 2026, the ship’s biggest stateroom, the Sky View Regent Suite, is nearly full sold out, Sommer said.

“The suite is priced at $25,000 per night and nearly sold out on nearly all of our first sailings.”