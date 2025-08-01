National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Young Travelers Program

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions announced the continued expansion of its youth engagement program, formerly known as National Geographic Global Explorers, under a new name: National Geographic Explorers-in-Training.

First developed and launched in 2017 in conjunction with National Geographic Education, the program aims to help young travelers ignite their passion for exploration, conservation and storytelling through hands-on experiences aboard.

The company said in a press release that, with its new name, National Geographic Explorers-in-Training will now also offer experiences designed to fully immerse youth travelers in the science, culture and conservation stories of the regions they visit.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional enrichment to every guest at every age,” said Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions.

“We see more and more multigenerational families traveling with us every year, and our expanded National Geographic Explorers-in-Training program is designed to be an engaging educational experience for our young explorers,” added Leahy.

“It is not your standard ‘kids club;’ it is a highly acclaimed, age-appropriate expedition program for young travelers, and this new name better reflects its essence and our mission.”

According to the company, the program will be led by a Certified Field Educator and supported by expert staff, including National Geographic Photography Experts, undersea specialists and naturalists.

The program is offered on several select itineraries in Alaska, Antarctica, Baja California, Iceland and the Galápagos: