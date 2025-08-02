National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Unveils First 2027-28 Itineraries

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions announced the first of its 2027-28 deployment featuring more itineraries to Alaska, as well as its return to the Oceania region after two years with the relaunch of itineraries onboard the National Geographic Resolution.

Itineraries include the 11-day “Pearls of the Pacific: The Society and Tuamotu Islands”, and a return to Easter Island after four years with the 18-day “Easter Island To Tahiti: Tales of The Pacific.”

The company said in a press release that the season features voyages across seven continents, designed to connect travelers with wildlife, places and local communities.

“Our 2027-28 deployment reflects everything our guests value about traveling with us: extraordinary access, thoughtful pacing and a deep respect for the environments and cultures we visit,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.

“Every itinerary has been crafted with care, whether it’s a guest favorite or a returning route, to offer experiences that are not only awe-inspiring but also positively impactful,” added Byus.

“We believe travel can be a powerful force for good, and through these voyages, we invite our guests to deepen their connection to the planet, support conservation and communities and return home with a renewed sense of wonder and purpose.”

According to the press release, the company will launch additional departures of the eight-day “Alaska’s Inside Passage”, 11-day “Voyage to the Great Bear Rainforest” and 14- and 15-day “Treasures of the Inside Passage” itineraries aboard the National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture.

Additional departures will be added for the 16-day “Coastal Japan: Imperial Dynasties and Modern Culture” itinerary, which features Japan’s castle towns from the Edo period, sites from World War II, as well as shrines and merchant districts from the Meiji era.

Itineraries in Europe and the Mediterranean will feature the blossoming hydrangea fields on the eight-day “Islands of the Azores: Basalt Peaks to Volcanic Vineyards,” as well as the Dalmatian Coast on the eight-day “Ancient Mediterranean: Exploring Greece, Croatia and Albania”.

The company added that it will also be offering more opportunities to explore the Galápagos archipelago aboard the National Geographic Delfina, National Geographic Gemini, National Geographic Endeavour II and National Geographic Islander II.