National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Launches New Campaign

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has launched its “Reframe Europe” promotion, offering up to $2,000 in air credits on more than 40 departures from the company’s 2026 European deployment.

“Europe has long, and rightfully, been celebrated for its art, architecture, and cuisine, but there’s a whole other side to the continent waiting to be explored,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.

“Whether it’s spotting whales along the North Atlantic or walking through centuries-old villages untouched by mass tourism, we offer an entirely different view of the continent and a chance to experience this incredible region the way few ever do, close to the water, immersed in the wild and guided by experts,” added Byus.

The company said in a press release that travelers who book by September 15, 2025, can take advantage of air credits on eligible departures.

Featured 2026 expeditions in the promotion include: