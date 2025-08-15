National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Launches New Campaign

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has launched its “Reframe Europe” promotion, offering up to $2,000 in air credits on more than 40 departures from the company’s 2026 European deployment.
“Europe has long, and rightfully, been celebrated for its art, architecture, and cuisine, but there’s a whole other side to the continent waiting to be explored,” said Trey Byus, chief expedition officer at Lindblad Expeditions.
“Whether it’s spotting whales along the North Atlantic or walking through centuries-old villages untouched by mass tourism, we offer an entirely different view of the continent and a chance to experience this incredible region the way few ever do, close to the water, immersed in the wild and guided by experts,” added Byus.
The company said in a press release that travelers who book by September 15, 2025, can take advantage of air credits on eligible departures.
Featured 2026 expeditions in the promotion include:
- “Greek Isles Odyssey: Mythology, History and Cerulean Seas” | Eight days onboard the National Geographic Orion, embarking on an Aegean odyssey to Cycladic islands from Santorini to Naxos and Paros
- “Ancient Isles: England, Ireland and Scotland” | 12 days through the British and Irish Isles onboard the National Geographic Explorer. Highlights include a Zodiac into Fingal’s Cave, seabird colonies, Skara Brae and the Ring of Brodgar, Celtic‑influenced villages, and wildlife
- “Islands of the Azores: Basalt Peaks to Volcanic Vineyards” | Eight days aboard the National Geographic Orion. Highlights include hiking trails, Azorean culture, local wine and cheese, kayaking volcanic coastlines and wildlife.
- New “Holland and Belgium: Medieval History and Scenic Waterways” | Eight days along the Rhine and other waterways of Holland and Belgium aboard the Connect. Highlights include rich culture, art and history, as well as tulip fields, windmills and fairytale towns, and
- New “Norway, Sweden and Denmark: Nordic Flavors and Scenic Landscapes” | Eight days exploring coastal Scandinavia on a voyage between Scotland and Copenhagen aboard the National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Explorer. Highlights include kayaking through Kosterhavet National Park, Nordic cuisine and culture in seaside towns, Mandal and North Zealand.